Paul Finebaum: What Another Georgia National Title Would Mean For Nick Saban

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: Paul Finebaum, of the Paul Finebaum show reacts to a comment on air during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Paul Finebaum believes there could be a new king in college football.

If Kirby Smart leads the Georgia Bulldogs to back-to-back National Championship victories in this year's playoff, Finebaum thinks he could surpass Nick Saban as the new top dog in the college football world.

"[If Georgia wins back-to-back championships this year], I think what it means is that suddenly there's a new king in college football and it's not Nick Saban," the SEC analyst said on ESPN's First Take.

If Smart leads his team to victory again this season, he'll become the first back-to-back champion since Saban and Alabama accomplished the feat in 2011-12.

After beginning his head coaching career with an 0-4 record against Saban, Smart finally got the monkey off his back this past season — taking down his former boss in the National Championship.

Saban and the Crimson Tide failed to earn a College Football Playoff berth this season. Smart and the Bulldogs are currently the odds favorite to win this year's title.

Georgia will face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl on Saturday.