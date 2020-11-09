Paul Finebaum Has SEC Coach On Hot Seat After Saturday’s Loss

ESPN college football personality Paul Finebaum thinks one SEC head coach – South Carolina’s Will Muschamp – could be in trouble after an embarrassing loss this past Saturday. The Gamecocks lost to Texas A&M 48-3 in a game that was never even competitive.

It was the second ugly loss in a row for the Gamecocks. South Carolina fell to an inconsistent LSU team 52-24 in its prior game. The Gamecocks are 2-4 on the season.

South Carolina earned just nine first downs and 150 yards of offense against the Aggies. Quarterbacks Collin Hill and Ryan Hilinski both struggled. Texas A&M also held the ball for nearly 40 minutes of the contest.

Finebaum thinks that it’s the way South Carolina is losing that spells potential trouble for Muschamp. He does note, however, that Muschamp has a pricey buyout. Saturday Down South estimates it’s around $13.4 million at the moment. Here’s more:

“Ray Tanner the athletic director can continue to go out and say what he said for the last couple of years that he’s doing a really good job, he’s popular, running a class program, but when you get ransacked at home like that, you have no excuse,” Finebaum said. “There’s just nowhere to go. They have a really difficult decision there because everybody is seemingly all in. He’s got a double digit (million dollar) buyout, I think you have to watch that one very closely the rest of the way because if it spirals out of control, spirals out of control already more than it has. You add up the LSU loss and this loss together, it’s mind-boggling how bad this team has looked and that has really been the one thing Muschamp has been able to overcome. Most of his losses have been respectable, not anymore.”

South Carolina actually started the season off decently enough, suffering close losses to Tennessee and Florida before taking down Vanderbilt and Auburn. But the past two games, the wheels seem to have come off.

Muschamp & Co. have time to recover – the Gamecocks still have Ole Miss, Missouri, Georgia and Kentucky on the schedule. There are some winnable games on that slate.

South Carolina’s next contest comes against Ole Miss on November 14. They’ll kick off at 7:30 PM ET on the SEC Network.