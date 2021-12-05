Paul Finebaum’s Old Comment On Alabama Is Going Viral

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide are College Football Playoff bound after dominating Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

Alabama topped Georgia in dominant fashion, pulling away from the then-No. 1 team in college football in the second half.

The Crimson Tide finish the year at 12-1 and will likely be the No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff later on Sunday.

Not everyone believed in this year’s Crimson Tide team, though. ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum expressed his doubts with Alabama earlier in the fall.

“I don’t think I’ve gone against Alabama in 10 years, but I’m betting my house against them this time. I don’t see it,” Finebaum admitted on ESPN’s Get Up! earlier in the year.

Consider us SHOCKED! @finebaum is betting the house that Alabama will miss the Playoff this year 😳 "I don't think I've gone against Alabama in 10 years, but I'm betting my house against them this time. I don't see it." pic.twitter.com/8EivCO2mwP — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) October 13, 2021

Welp.

If there’s one lesson to be learned this year, it’s to never, ever go against Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide.