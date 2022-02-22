Paul O’Neill Reacts To Getting His Jersey Retired

“Paul O’Neill Day” will be celebrated on Aug. 21, 2022 before the Yankees’ game against the Blue Jays, as O’Neill becomes the 23rd Yankees player or manager to have his number retired. All guests in attendance will receive a commemorative game ticket.”

8.21.22 Paul O’Neill’s No. 21 enters Monument Park. pic.twitter.com/6ewcbEDPKj — New York Yankees (@Yankees) February 22, 2022

This is a special honor for the beloved former Yankees outfielder. O’Neill thanked the Yankees for the incredible notion via Twitter on Tuesday.

“Wow. My heartfelt thanks to the Steinbrenner family, the entire Yankees organization, YES Network, my teammates & coaches over the years, & most importantly the fans of New York,” O’Neill tweeted. “This is the greatest honor of my life. I’m forever grateful for all you have done for me & my family!” Wow. My heartfelt thanks to the Steinbrenner family, the entire Yankees organization, YES Network, my teammates & coaches over the years, & most importantly the fans of New York. This is the greatest honor of my life. I’m forever grateful for all you have done for me & my family! — Paul O'Neill (@PaulONeillYES) February 22, 2022

The last former Yankee to have his jersey number retired was Derek Jeter’s No. 2 in 2017. Paul O’Neill is in good company.

O’Neill batted .303 during his career. He hit 185 home runs and had 858 RBIs. He hit .359 in 1994, winning the American League batting title.

O’Neill’s career will be celebrated on Aug. 21, 2022 when the Yankees take on the Blue Jays.