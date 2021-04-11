Paul Pierce Hints That Something Big Is Coming Soon

Former NBA star turned analyst Paul Pierce was officially let go by ESPN last week.

Pierce, who starred in the NBA for two decades, was let go by the Worldwide Leader for his inappropriate Instagram Live video. The former Boston Celtics star went live while appearing to play poker while accompanied by some exotic dancers.

It’s unclear what will come next for Pierce in the sports media world, though he’s hinting that something is coming.

TMZ Sports caught up with the former NBA star over the weekend.

“Truth gonna bounce back like never before … that’s all you gotta know,” Pierce reportedly told TMZ Sports.

Paul Pierce says something big's coming soon, following his departure from ESPN. https://t.co/nHnSk6qKyZ — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) April 10, 2021

ESPN reportedly had one main reason for firing Pierce, according to the New York Post.

“According to sources, ESPN was particularly miffed that Pierce chose to put the videos out on his own accord,” Andrew Marchand reported. “If he had been filmed doing the same activities and they became public by someone else, he may have kept his job.”

Pierce, meanwhile, appears to be in good spirits about his media future.

“Big Things coming soon stay tuned make sure u smile,” he wrote shortly following his firing on Monday night.