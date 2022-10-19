Paul Pierce Makes His Opinion On This Year's Lakers Clear

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 25: A close up shot of NBA Legend, Paul Pierce smiling on court before the LA Clippers game against the Los Angeles Lakers on December 25, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images) Chris Elise/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are a fascinating team this season.

They're a team that most pundits don't expect to be a contender, but also a team that should still make the playoffs, especially with LeBron James and Anthony Davis playing at high levels.

Paul Pierce, who's an NBA analyst now that his playing career is over, thinks it would be a successful season for the Lakers if they got in.

"Making the playoffs would be considered a successful year for the 2022-23 Lakers. This is not hate this is THE TRUTH," Pierce tweeted.

This is also his way of saying that he doesn't expect them to make the playoffs.

The Lakers got off to a bad start to this season on Tuesday night when they fell to the Golden State Warriors, 123-109. They'll look to bounce back from that loss when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Oct. 20.

Tip-off will be at 10 p.m. ET.