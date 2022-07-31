Paul Pierce Reacts To Death Of Celtics Legend Bill Russell

MIAMI, FL - JUNE 05: Paul Pierce #34 of the Boston Celtics reacts after he made a 3-point basket in the final minute of the fourt quarter to give the Celtics a 90-86 lead against the Miami Heat in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2012 NBA Playoffs on June 5, 2012 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The sports community lost a true legend on Sunday afternoon when Bill Russell passed away.

Russell touched the lives of so many people, one of which was former Boston Celtic Paul Pierce.

Pierce thanked Russell for everything he did for him throughout his life in a beautiful tweet.

Russell passed away peacefully at the age of 88.

He's considered to be a top 10 player in the history of the sport and an inspiration to so many people.

During his career, he won 11 NBA Championships with the Boston Celtics and also was a five-time NBA MVP and an Olympic Gold Medalist.

Pierce was able to bring home one championship when he played with the Celtics. He teamed up with Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett as they won the 2008 NBA Finals over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Russell's family and friends during this time.