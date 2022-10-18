Paul Pierce Reveals His Pick For The NBA's Best Player

BOSTON, MA - MAY 27: Former NBA Player Paul Pierce before Game Seven of the 2018 NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden on May 27, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

With the NBA's regular season set to tip-off on Tuesday night, former Celtics great Paul Pierce ran down his list of basketball superlatives for the 2022-23 season. Including who he believes is the league's best player.

Taking to Twitter, "The Truth" said, "NBA is here so let’s go down my list."

"1). Best player: [Giannis Antetokounmpo]. Who wins the [championship]: Boston Celtics. Hyped to see comeback Zion. Most exciting player to watch: Ja Morant. Scoring Champ: [Kevin Durant]. Best Cabernet: [LeBron James]. 2022-23 MVP: Joel Embiid. Who should win MVP: Steph. Most Underrated: Jimmy Butler."

Giannis is coming off of a third straight season of MVP-level production, but it wasn't enough to lift the Bucks to a second straight NBA Finals appearance.

With unmatched length, motor and dominant freakish gifts, the six-time All-Star has firmly placed himself in the discussion for NBA's best.

We'll get our first look at Giannis and Milwaukee on Thursday night when they take on Paul Pierce's MVP pick in Philly.