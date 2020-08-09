NBA Hall Of Famer Reportedly Diagnosed With Brain Cancer

A legendary Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer has reportedly been diagnosed with brain cancer.

Paul Westphal, a five-time All-NBA player and a longtime NBA head coach, has reportedly been diagnosed with cancer at 69.

Mike Lupica, the Hall of Famer’s longtime friend, shared the tough news on Twitter on Sunday afternoon.

“I’ve been close friends with Paul Westphal ever since his 1972-73 rookie year with the Boston Celtics and had the pleasure of celebrating his wonderful career with him last September when he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. With his permission I am letting the basketball world know he has just been diagnosed with brain cancer. Specifically glioblastoma. Please pray for friend, No. 44,” he wrote on Twitter.

Westphal, a California native who played collegiately at USC, was a first-round pick in the 1972 NBA Draft.

The former Trojans star played for the Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, Seattle SuperSonics and New York Knicks during his playing career. Westphal was a four-time All-NBA player at guard and won the championship with the Celtics in 1974.

Westphal went into coaching following his playing career. He began his career at the college level, before joining the NBA ranks in 1988 as an assistant in Phoenix. Westphal went on to become the head coach in Phoenix, Seattle and Sacramento. He also made a stop at the college level, leading Pepperdine’s program.

Warmest wishes to one of the game’s greats and a even kinder man: Paul Westphal, inducted into the @Hoophall last September, has been diagnosed with brain cancer, according to his close pal @MikeLupica. Best to Westy … HoF player, highly successful coach and a true SoCal ledge https://t.co/pWVbjMGQNQ — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 9, 2020

The former head coach had 318 wins at the NBA level and 75 wins at Pepperdine.

Our thoughts are with the Naismith Hall of Famer and his friends and family.