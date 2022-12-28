Paul Whelan's Brother Had Brutally Honest Message Today

Paul Whelan, a former US Marine accused of spying and arrested in Russia stands inside a defendants' cage during a hearing at a court in Moscow on August 23, 2019. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo credit should read KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

Four years ago, Paul Whelan was detained in Russia. He was later convicted on espionage charges.

Despite the Biden administration's best efforts, Whelan remains in Russia. The former U.S. Marine wasn't included in the prisoner swap with Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout.

Whelan's brother, David, shared his thoughts on this unfortunate anniversary.

"Today is the 1,461st day that Paul has been held hostage by the Russian Federation. Russian authorities entrapped him four years ago today," he wrote. "How do you mark such an awful milestone when there is no resolution in sight?"

David Whelan added that today's is "just another day that Paul has to suffer in a Russian labor colony for being in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Whelan was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

According to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the Biden administration remains focused on securing Whelan's release.

“His detention remains unacceptable, and we continue to press for his immediate release at every opportunity,” Blinken said. “Our efforts to secure Paul’s release will not cease until he is back home with his family where he belongs.”