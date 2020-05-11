Former United States Olympian Dies By Suicide At 43

A former United States Winter Olympics athlete has tragically died by suicide at the age of 43.

Pavle Jovanovic, a member of the 2006 U.S. Olympic team bobsled team, died by suicide earlier this month. Team USA confirmed the tragic news over the weekend.

“My personal legend — the athlete that set the standard for focus, dedication, meticulousness and drive — tragically took his own life at the age of 43,” former teammate Steve Mesler said on his Instagram page.

Jovanovic was a Toms River, New Jersey native. He missed the 2002 Olympics because of a contested positive drug test. Jovanovic returned at the 2004 World Championships and won a bronze medal before competing at the 2006 Winter Olympics for the United States.

“Pav was the best teammate anyone ever had,” Mesler added. “He knew your success would mean his success. He taught me that. He taught me to care about my teammates’ sleep, nutrition, therapy & work ethic in the gym and behind closed doors just as much as you cared about your own. He taught me about the need for being mentally healthy — not for life, but for athletic success.”

Jovanovic is tragically the second Olympic bobsledder to be found dead in the past three years.

Steven Holcomb, a former teammate of Jovanovic, was found dead in his room at the Olympic Training Center in Lake Placid in May of 2017.

Jovanovic had reportedly been working as a welder and fabricator in Toms River.

Our thoughts are with his friends and family during this difficult time.

