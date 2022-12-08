Peach Bowl Reveals Expected Crowd For Georgia vs. Ohio State

Two of college football's most dominant programs will face off in this year's Peach Bowl.

The much-anticipated College Football Playoff semifinal pits the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs against the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes.

The game will take place at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, leading many to believe it will be a quasi home game for the defending National Champions.

But according to Peach Bowl CEO Gary Stokan, there will be just as many Ohio State fans in Georgia's capital city on New Year's Eve.

“Even though we've got Georgia, we think there's just gonna be as many Ohio State fans as there are Georgia fans in that stadium and around the stadium as well,” Stokan said, per Eleven Warriors. “It's going to be wild down there in Mercedes Benz Stadium. We’ll close the roof, so it'll make it even more loud down there on New Year's Eve.”

Georgia is currently listed as a 6.5-point favorite over Ohio State.