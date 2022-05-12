Pebble Beach Has Reportedly Made Notable Course Change

PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Jordan Spieth of the United States plays his second shot on the eighth hole during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 05, 2022 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images for AT&T) Kent Horner/Getty Images

Just a few months ago, Jordan Spieth terrified the golf world when he lined up for a very dangerous shot.

The star golfer found himself in a very precarious situation during the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in early February. After driving the ball through the fairway, Spieth opted to hit his second shot from right in front of a cliff - seriously

Thankfully, Spieth did not go tumbling down the hill to potentially severe injury. However, the sheer terror he put through the golf world was enough for a major change to occur.

According to a report from Golf Digest, Pebble Beach made a change to the hole that will make it nearly impossible to have the same shot Spieth did.

From Golf Digest:

John Sawin, vice president and director of golf at Pebble Beach, confirmed to Golf Digest on Wednesday that the area approaching the edge of the cliff over Carmel Bay has been, “pulled back.” The penalty line that Spieth’s drive crossed without tumbling over the edge and onto the rocks some 70 feet below used to be just a few feet from the precipice. Now it is six feet from the ledge, and the end of the fairway was moved back a commensurate distance. Signage that was along the edge also has been moved slightly inland and is more prominent. Finally, the rough between the end of the fairway and the bluff has been allowed to flourish.

It's good to know that no one will be going through such a terrifying shot in the future at Pebble Beach.