Peja Stojakovic's Son, A Top Recruit, Is Down To 4 Schools

Peja Stojakovic's basketball legacy is being carried on by his son, Andrej.

Andrej Stojokavic is a five-star recruit and No. 4-ranked small forward in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings.

The 6-foot-6 forward from Carmichael, California's Jesuit High School has narrowed his collegiate options down to four schools. His list includes three Pac 12 programs: Oregon, Stanford and UCLA. He's also considering Chris Beard's Texas Longhorns.

Stojokavic took a visit to Austin earlier this year to watch the Longhorns football team host Alabama. He's also notched official visits with each of his other top-four schools.

“Coach (Chris) Beard and Coach (Rodney) Terry have been recruiting me extremely hard and have made it clear that I am their top priority,” he said, per On3 Sports.

UCLA is currently considered the frontrunner to land the hometown Los Angeles product, per 247Sports' Crystal Ball projection.

Stojokavic also landed offers from Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, Virginia and several other top programs.