Pelicans Announce Zion Williamson Decision: NBA World Reacts

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 18: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans warms up before a game against the LA Clippers at the Smoothie King Center on January 18, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Pelicans and NBA fans have received some good news regarding Zion Williamson's impending return to the basketball court.

The Pelicans have cleared Zion in his return to play progression without any restrictions, per NBA insider Andrew Lopez.

Recent testing revealed continued improvement in the foot injury he suffered prior to the 2021-22 season.

The NBA world took to Twitter to react to this good news for one of the most exciting players in the league.

"Thank god we can see Zion play this next season. He’s gonna show w everyone just how good he really is," one fan wrote.

"Zion is finally going to be fully healthy for the entire offseason. We’re going to see a menace on the court next year," another added.

"I really hope Zion can get back healthy & stay healthy, cause man oh man if so, he’s going to be a problem," another said.

Zion missed the entirety of the 2021-22 season after breaking a bone in his foot during a preseason workout. He was originally scheduled to return sometime around Christmas, but his recovery date kept getting pushed back.

The high-flying big man made waves around the NBA world late in the season when several of his dunking videos went viral, but he never returned to the court during the Pelicans' postseason run.

Zion notched his best career season in 2020-21, claiming his first All-Star selection and averaging 27.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

Hopefully the New Orleans star is ready to go for opening day of the 2022-23 season.