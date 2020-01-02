Pelicans Issue Promising Update On Zion Williamson

The world might not have to wait much longer to see Zion Williamson in action. He hasn’t made his debut yet for the New Orleans Pelicans due to a knee injury.

Williamson is undoubtedly the most polarizing rookie since LeBron James. Fans can’t help but be in awe when he throws down a ferocious dunk.

Before the start of the regular season, Williamson underwent surgery to repair his meniscus. Injuries are always going to be a concern for an athlete at his size and weight.

New Orleans isn’t ready to announce a return date for Williamson, but the No. 1 overall pick did practice in full today for the first time since his surgery.

Williamson potentially playing in January for New Orleans doesn’t sound nearly as far-fetched as it would have a month ago.

The Pelicans are on a four-game winning streak and trail the eighth seed by just 3.5 games. Perhaps, the return of Williamson will help provide a spark for the second half of the season.

Gentry Zion Williamson was able to go through a full practice today. First time since his surgery. — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) January 2, 2020

There were reports about the Pelicans teaching Williamson how to run and walk differently in order to avoid injuries. Clearly management wants to be cautious with the former Duke star.

We’ll continue to provide updates on Williamson’s recovery.