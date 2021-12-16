The Spun

Video: This Might Be The Craziest Finish In NBA History

Thunder lose to the Pelicans.

The New Orleans Pelicans and the Oklahoma City Thunder just gave us arguably the craziest finish in NBA history.

New Orleans topped Oklahoma City, 113-110, on Wednesday night.

Pelicans guard Devonte Graham hit a game-winning 3-pointer from beyond halfcourt. His crazy game-winning shot came a couple of seconds after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit an absurd game-tying 3-pointer.

Check this out:

It doesn’t get much crazier than that.

New Orleans improved to 9-21 with the win, while Oklahoma City dropped to 8-19 with the loss on Wednesday evening.

