Penalties Revealed For Arizona After FBI Investigation

The IARP has announced all of the sanctions for the Arizona basketball program following an FBI investigation.

Former Wildcats head coach Sean Miller — now with Xavier — received no penalties or sanctions.

Here are the FBI's findings, per an official release:

"A University of Arizona former assistant men’s basketball coach solicited and accepted $20,000 in cash bribes and paid $40,000 for a fraudulent academic transcript, another former assistant men’s basketball coach provided an impermissible benefit to a student-athlete and then directed the student-athlete to conceal the violation."

Former Arizona assistant Emanuel “Book” Richardson was arrested in September 2017 and pleaded guilty to this bribery scheme as part of a plea deal in 2019. The scheme was uncovered by FBI wiretaps and undercover FBI agents.

Miller was only briefly mentioned in the report. He avoided all sanctions because of his cooperation with FBI investigators.

"The hearing panel found no violation for the former head men’s basketball coach because the hearing panel determined that the former head men’s basketball coach demonstrated that he promoted an atmosphere of compliance and monitored two of his assistant coaches regarding the academic eligibility of men’s basketball prospective student-athletes, rebutting the presumption of head coach responsibility."

The Wildcats are now led by head coach Tommy Lloyd.