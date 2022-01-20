Penn Reacts To The NCAA’s Transgender Policy Change

Earlier this week, the NCAA announced an update to its policy regarding transgender participation in sports.

“Like the Olympics, the updated NCAA policy calls for transgender participation for each sport to be determined by the policy for the national governing body of that sport, subject to ongoing review and recommendation by the NCAA Committee on Competitive Safeguards and Medical Aspects of Sports to the Board of Governors,” a statement from the NCAA read.

The decision from the NCAA came in response to one athlete’s domination. Lia Thomas, a female swimmer at Penn, has torched the competition this season.

Thomas, who previously competed on the men’s team, could break several all-time NCAA records. On Thursday, Penn released a statement about the NCAA’s decision.

Here’s the statement, via ESPN:

“Penn Athletics is aware of the NCAA’s new transgender participation policy,” the statement said. “In support of our student-athlete, Lia Thomas, we will work with the NCAA regarding her participation under the newly adopted standards for the 2022 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championship.”

Thomas holds the nation’s best times in the women’s 200-yard, 500-yard and 1,650-yard freestyle events.

She already qualified for the NCAA swimming and diving championships in all three individual events.