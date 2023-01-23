Penn State Announce New Coaching Hire For 2023

January 02, 2016: Penn State helmet during the TaxSlayer Bowl between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Georgia Bulldogs. The Georgia Bulldogs (24) defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions (17) at Everbank Field in Jacksonville, FL. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire) (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After parting ways with wide receivers coach and offensive recruiting coordinator Taylor Stubblefield last week, Penn State had to scramble to find a replacement so late in the hiring process.

But today the Nittany Lions got their man - and an experienced hand to boot. On Monday, Penn State announced the hiring of Marques Hagans as their new wide receivers coach.

"We are excited to add Marques to our family," Penn State head coach James Franklin said in a statement. "He is a veteran coach, whose experiences playing both quarterback and wide receiver at the highest levels will bring tremendous value to our program. Marques has a proven track record of developing receivers throughout his career and has worked alongside many coaches I respect. Marques is a relationship-based leader, whose family values align with the culture of Penn State. We are thrilled to welcome Marques, his wife, Lauren, and sons, Christopher and Jackson to Happy Valley."

Hagans has spent the last 10 years as the wide receivers coach at Virginia, staying on staff for two head coaching changes. He developed wide receiver Joe Reed into a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to be led by and work with his tremendous coaching staff," Hagans said in his own statement. "I am excited to be part of the tradition of Penn State Football, to uphold the standard of excellence and to work relentlessly to compete for championships. My wife, Lauren, and our boys cannot wait to get to Happy Valley."

Penn State are coming off an 11-2 season that saw them knock off Pac-12 champion Utah in the Rose Bowl and their highest finish since 2016.

But Penn State are considered by many to be far behind the likes of Ohio State and Michigan these days.

It remains to be seen if the Nittany Lions can really close the gap between their two biggest rivals. But having the right personnel at the top is a good way to get the ball rolling.