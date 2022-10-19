Penn State Announces Special Plans For Saturday's Game

STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 21: A general view of the stadium prior to the game between the Michigan Wolverines and Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium on November 21, 2015 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Evan Habeeb/Getty Images)

Fresh off their first loss of the season at the hands of rival Michigan, Penn State hope to get back on track against Minnesota on Saturday. For that game, they have something special planned.

Saturday's game against the Golden Gophers will be for their traditional White Out game. As part of the game, the Nittany Lions will be putting on a light show - and the audience is encouraged to partake.

"Before game day, through an Official Penn State Athletics app, click LIONS LIGHTS on the bottom right side of the screen... On game day there will be in-stadium prompts which will ask fans to open the app and click LIONS LIGHTS for the pregame intro video..."

Penn State fans are excited for it, though some would prefer that the focus be on "lighting up the scoreboard" and winning rather than the lights:

"I’d rather a light show of points on the field, but that’s just me," one fan replied.

"Can we just… win the damn game…" wrote another.

"I cannot wait for this!" a more excited fan said.

This game against Minnesota will be critical. They need to win out to have a shot at reaching the Big Ten championship game and play Ohio State after this one.

The schedule gets easier if they can handle their business against Minnesota and shock Ohio State at Beaver Stadium next week.

Will the White Out precede a big win for Penn State?