Penn State Assistant Coach Reveals He Will Not Return

It's a little bit late in the college football coaching carousel, but Penn State are now in the unenviable position of making a staff change in mid-January.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Penn State wide receivers coach and offensive recruiting coordinator Taylor Stubblefield announced that he will not be returning to the team for the 2023 season. Stubblefield thanked the school for the opportunity and called it a privilege to develop so many great wide receivers at Penn State.

From the sound of it, Stubblefield has been dismissed by the program. His tenure ends after three seasons in the role, during which he helped develop Jahan Dotson into the Big Ten's leading receiver during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Now the Nittany Lions are in the market for both a new wide receivers coach and someone else who can contribute in a big way to their offensive recruiting.

Taylor Stubblefield was a star receiver in his own right at Purdue, earning All-Big Ten honors and becoming the Boilermakers' all-time leader in catches.

After a brief professional career, Stubblefield began coaching wide receivers across the country. He worked at Central Washington, Eastern Michigan, Illinois State, New Mexico, Utah, Air Force, Miami (FL) and the CFL's Toronto Argonauts before joining Penn State in 2020.

Who will Penn State pick to be their next wide receivers coach? Will they go outside the organization or hire someone from within?