Penn State Coach Appears To Have Message For Rutgers Commit

Four-star linebacker recruit Moses Walker was heavily recruited by multiple top programs around the country — but in the end, his decision ultimately came down between Penn State and Rutgers.

On Thursday night, the No. 1 recruit from the state of New York announced his final decision. After faking out fans with a Nittany Lions logo, Walker revealed his commitment to the Scarlet Knights’ program.

One Penn State coach, running game coordinator JaJuan Seider, was clearly hurt by this decision, posting a response to Walker’s announcement on Twitter.

“Good luck tackling the #LawnBoyz,” he wrote.

Walker visited Happy Valley in June, but clearly he felt more at home New Brunswick. The Brooklyn native explained what he liked about the Rutgers program during an interview with Rivals.com back in March.

“They’re making the cut for me because they’ve shown me what they can do for me after football,” Walker said. “They can help build me as a man and I like that about them. On top of that, I also feel like they can help me get to the next level.”

Walker marks the sixth four-star recruit for head coach Greg Schiano’s 2022 class. With six four-stars and nine three-stars already, the Scarlet Knight’s currently hold the No. 11 position in 2022 recruiting class rankings, per 247Sports. The addition of the No. 16 linebacker in the nation helped the team jump Nick Saban’s No. 12 ranked class at Alabama.

Walker is the second star linebacker commit in the 2022 class for Rutgers. Fellow four-star and No. 20 LB in the country, Anthony Johnson, committed to Shiano’s program earlier this year.

The Scarlet Knights are coming off a disappointing 3-6 season in 2020, but things are looking up for this Big Ten program.