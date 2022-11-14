Penn State Freshman No Longer Listed On Football Roster

January 02, 2016: Penn State helmet during the TaxSlayer Bowl between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Georgia Bulldogs. The Georgia Bulldogs (24) defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions (17) at Everbank Field in Jacksonville, FL. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire)

It appears Penn State OL Maleek McNeil is no longer a Nittany Lion.

Per PennLive.com's Johnny McGonical, "Here’s what comes up when you look for Maleek McNeil’s Penn State bio. The true freshman offensive lineman is no longer listed on the Nittany Lions’ roster."

A click of McNeil's name on Penn State's official roster site brings up a 404 error that reads “The page you’re looking for no longer exists.”

Standing 6-foot-7, 340-pounds, McNeil was a three-star recruit out of Cortlandt Manor, NY, choosing PSU over other offers from Auburn, Boston College, Central Michigan and Duke.

There's no word on whether not the lengthy tackle has decided to enter the transfer portal or not. But his departure is certainly a hit to the Nittany Lions' 2022 class.

As he exits, Penn State only has three true freshman on the offensive line: LT Drew Shelton, OG Vega Ioane and tackle J.B. Nelson.