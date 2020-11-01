Video: Here’s The Bizarre First Half Ending At Penn State Tonight

Just when you thought the Big Ten season couldn’t get more bizarre, the Saturday night matchup added a clock mishap to the mix.

At the end of the first half between Ohio State and Penn State, Buckeyes’ quarterback Justin Fields took a knee on fourth down to bring the second quarter to a close.

However, the game clock seemingly didn’t start on the snap, causing Fields to kneel with one second remaining. The play resulted in a turnover on downs, allowing Penn State to kick a 50-yard field goal as time expired.

Both teams had gone toward the locker rooms but were called back by officials after the play was reviewed.

Here’s a glimpse at the controversial play:

Feel free to start the play clock whenever it's convenient, Beaver Stadium pic.twitter.com/wol7NxRza0 — Eleven Warriors (@11W) November 1, 2020

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day argued his point for a while after the officials called the teams back to the field. He certainly has a point as it appears that the clock didn’t start until Fields took the snap and was beginning to kneel.

Penn State began the second half with an impressive touchdown drive, meaning the momentum might be shifting in State College.

The second half of the primetime battle between the Buckeyes and the Nittany Lions is currently on ABC.