Penn State Quarterback Sean Clifford Leaves Game vs. Purdue

UPDATE: Clifford returned to the game in the third quarter.

Throughout his time as the starting quarterback at Penn State, Sean Clifford has battled through a number of injuries.

Unfortunately, it seems like he picked up yet another one on Thursday night. During the Nittany Lions game against the Purdue Boilermakers, Clifford came out with the team to start the second half.

However, during Purdue's first possession, he jogged back into the locker room with the trainers. After the Boilermakers scored a touchdown, it was freshman quarterback Drew Allar who took the field at quarterback.

Clifford took an awkward hit to his left knee during the second quarter. He immediately grabbed for the knee, but was able to get up and continue playing.

Clifford played another series for the Nittany Lions before the first half came to a close. However, he's clearly dealing with some sort of issue.

We'll have the latest on this developing situation when the reason for his absence becomes public.