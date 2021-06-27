Report: Penny Hardaway ‘Serious Candidate’ For NBA Job

Memphis Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway is reportedly emerging for an NBA head coaching job.

Hardaway, 49, has been the head coach at Memphis since 2018. He’s gone 63–32 as the Tigers’ head coach.

According to a report from The Athletic NBA insider Shams Charania, Hardaway is emerging as a candidate for the Orlando Magic job.

Hardaway, of course, starred for the Magic in the 1990s. He played in Orlando from 1993-99 and made four All-Star Games. At his peak with the Magic, he was one of the top players in the NBA. Unfortunately, his career was somewhat derailed by injuries.

But Hardaway could be on his way back to Orlando.

“Memphis coach Penny Hardaway interviewed for the Orlando Magic head coaching job and has emerged as a serious candidate,” Hardaway reports.

The Magic are one of multiple NBA franchises currently looking for a new head coach. There have been several notable openings this year, with the Celtics and Mavericks, among other teams, already filling their vacancies.

Hardaway is believed to be one of multiple NBA head coaching candidates in Orlando.

The Magic are coming off a disappointing 2020-21 season, as Orlando went 21-51 and missed the playoffs.