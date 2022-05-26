Penske Releases Statement On Joey Logano Contract

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on February 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Joey Logano and Roger Penske are in talks about a contract extension, but nothing has been agreed to yet.

Penske agreed to a new deal with Shell and Pennzoil as partners for the team, though nothing has been finalized with Logano, who races for Team Penske.

"We have an agreement with Joey through 2023," Penske said. "Obviously, he and I have talked about extending it. We wanted to get the Shell contract done, which we signed this past week. He and I are in good conversation about him and expect to announce his extension here shortly."

This definitely indicates that an announcement is imminent for Logano's extension.

Logano himself even seemed optimistic that a deal will get done soon.

"As RP said, we kind of just wanted to get this (sponsorship) deal done here first. You see the complexity of this deal on so many different levels. So it's kind of one step at a time & I look forward to moving forward here shortly.”

We'll have to see when the terms of the new contract are announced.