Pete Carroll Admits Seahawks Could Bring Back Veteran Player

The Seattle Seahawks have been working hard to fix their roster and get back to the playoffs this past offseason. To that end, head coach Pete Carroll isn't opposed to bringing back an unsigned veteran.

In a recent interview with the Tacoma News Tribune, Carroll said that he has spoken to Pro Bowl linebacker K.J. Wright about potentially returning to the team. Wright spent the 2021 season with the Las Vegas Raiders, making 51 tackles in 17 games.

Carroll said that Wright told him he's open to playing again. But he didn't indicate whether the Seahawks would consider signing their former outside linebacker.

“I love K.J.,” Carroll said. “I’ve already talked to him about stuff for the future, and all that. I did hear that he talked about playing. We’ve already talked about that.”

K.J. Wright was a fourth-round pick in the Seahawks' vaunted 2011 draft that included Richard Sherman, Malcom Smith, James Carpenter and Byron Maxwell. He quickly became a starter and established himself as one of the top tacklers on the Legion of Boom defense.

In 10 seasons with the Seahawks, Wright started 140 games and recorded 941 tackles, 66 tackles for loss, 27 QB hits, 11 forced fumbles and 13.5 sacks.

Wright helped anchor the front seven of the Seahawks' 2013 Super Bowl team and made the Pro Bowl in 2016.

He doesn't have a team yet for the 2022 season. Perhaps he's interested in one last dance with the team that drafted him.