Pete Carroll Announces Seahawks Starting Quarterback For 2022 Season

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 25: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks watches action during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Lumen Field on October 25, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Over the past few weeks, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll made it clear the team hadn't made a final decision on who the starting quarterback would be.

Earlier this week, though, he did admit that Geno Smith was in the lead. “Geno has been the number-one guy the whole time. He’s held onto it," Carroll said.

Well, just a few days later, Carroll knows who the Seahawks starting quarterback will be. He told reporters after the team preseason finale that Geno Smith will start.

"He's going to start the opener," Carroll said. "He's earned it. He won the job."

Here's more of what he said, via ESPN:

But Geno, he knows our stuff and he does really well and he understands it and he can manage everything that we're doing and he's good about the football. He'll give us the best chance to play great football right off the bat.

Did Carroll make the right decision?