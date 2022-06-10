Pete Carroll Asked About Possibility Of Seattle Seahawks Being Sold

SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 23: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks looks on during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at CenturyLink Field on September 23, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Since the passing of Paul Allen in 2018, the Seattle Seahawks have been controlled by Jody Allen as part of the Paul G. Allen Trust ownership entity. But does she plan on keeping the team her brother once owned?

Amid a recent bid to buy the Portland Trail Blazers - another team controlled by Jody Allen and the Paul G. Allen Trust - rumors are circulating that there may be offers to buy the Seahawks. But head coach Pete Carroll isn't buying it.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Carroll said that Allen has not even entertained the idea of selling the team. He said he hasn't heard Allen discuss the idea at all in many conversations together.

“She’s never entertained that thought at all,” Carroll said, per ProFootballTalk. “I haven’t heard her say that at all.”

It's unclear what Paul Allen's plans for the teams he owned were in the event of his passing. ProFootballTalk noted that there were rumors that the former Microsoft executive desired that the Seahawks and Trail Blazers be sold with proceeds of the sale going to charity. But those rumors have not been confirmed.

Even if it wasn't the late Seahawks owner's original plan though, a sale might still be appealing to Jody Allen. The recent sales of top sports teams like the Denver Broncos and Chelsea FC are pushing sales upwards of $4 billion.

Allen hasn't spoken to Pete Carroll about the possibility of selling the team, but if a juicy offer crosses her desk, those conversations could start quickly.

Will the Seahawks remain the property of the Jody Allen and the Allen Trust?