Pete Carroll Asked How Seahawks Fans Should React To Russell Wilson Returning

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 25: Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up before their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

After a decade together, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll will reunite with his former quarterback Russell Wilson in the very first game of the 2022 season. But how does he want fans to react to the bittersweet return?

Speaking to the media this week, Carroll said that he wasn't going to dictate how fans should act when Wilson's name gets called. He said that he'll go along with whatever the vibe the fans have seems to be.

"When it's game time and we're going for it, however they take it I'll follow their lead on that. I'm not really going to have that kind of opportunity to react so I don't have to make that decision. We'll see what happens..." Carroll said.

Given what Wilson accomplished with the Seahawks, it would be surprising if the crowd booed him. It isn't even like he left the team on bad terms at the end of last season either.

Russell Wilson was a third-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft and quickly proved that the scouts had way underrated him. He won the starting job as a rookie and led the Seahawks to the Super Bowl in his second season.

Wilson led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl win over the Denver Broncos, and had them back in the Super Bowl the very next year.

Over the next few years, the Seahawks would be regulars in the playoffs and in contention for Super Bowls. But they could never quite replicate the success of those first few years.

So when the opportunity to start rebuilding came after last season, the Seahawks say their goodbyes to Wilson.

