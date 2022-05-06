Pete Carroll Asked If Seahawks Might Trade For Veteran QB

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 25: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks watches action during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Lumen Field on October 25, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks don't seem interested in going down the road of getting a veteran quarterback.

Head coach Pete Carroll confirmed that he doesn't see the team making a trade for anybody.

“I don’t see us making a trade for anybody at all. I don’t see that happening," Carroll said.

This statement seems like the Seahawks are comfortable with Drew Lock as their quarterback heading into next season. Lock was acquired in the Russell Wilson blockbuster trade back in March.

Lock has three seasons' worth of starting experience after he was picked in the 2019 NFL Draft. The most amount of playing time he got was in 2020 when he finished with 2,933 yards through the air and 16 touchdowns to 15 interceptions.

He'll have two great weapons at his disposal in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett for this upcoming season.

We'll have to see if Seattle's management stays true to what Carroll said on Thursday night.