Pete Carroll Has Bold Claim About QB Drew Lock

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 25: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks watches action during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Lumen Field on October 25, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Over the past few weeks, the Seattle Seahawks have been mentioned as a possible landing spot for several veteran quarterbacks.

However, head coach Pete Carroll and the team seem content with Drew Lock and Geno Smith at the quarterback position. Fans have been confused, given the fact that neither Lock nor Smith have showed they can be a quality starting quarterback.

Carroll's latest comments might give the reason why. “I think he’d have been the first guy picked, of quarterbacks anyway. He’d have been the first guy in this draft. I don’t have any hesitation saying that,” Carroll said about Drew Lock.

Here's more of what Carroll said, via Pro Football Talk:

“The first look at Drew, he’s really athletic, he’s really a confident athlete, you can see he’s got a lot of body control, he’s got quick feet, he’s got a quick arm, he’s got various ways he can release the football as his body’s in different positions,” Carroll said. “He’s got a real knack there. He’s got a strong arm, he can throw the ball a mile down the field. He compares to Geno, and Geno Smith has a great arm. He has a world-class arm, and all that. To match up with that, that’s saying a lot.”

Obviously Carroll believes in the third-year quarterback, but will he really enter the season with just Lock and Smith in the quarterback room?

Only time will tell.