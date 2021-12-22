Pete Carroll Has Honest Comment About QB Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t exactly played up to his superstar expectations in 2021.

Since entering the league as a third-round draft pick in 2012, Wilson had not missed a single NFL contest through the first nine years of his career. But during a Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the 10th-year signal caller suffered severe injuries to the middle finger on his throwing hand.

Undergoing surgery to repair ligaments in the finger, Wilson was immediately placed on IR.

Showing his toughness and desire to get back onto the field, the veteran quarterback came back ahead of schedule after missing just three games. But according to head coach Pete Carroll, the effects of this early-season injury are still plaguing the Seahawks’ leader.

“I think it’s been a challenge in that regard, physically,” Carroll said of Wilson on Wednesday, per Seattle insider Gregg Bell.

Prior to his injury in Week 5, Russell Wilson had thrown just one interception. Since his return in Week 10, he’s thrown four picks en route to a 2-4 record over the past six weeks.

During last night’s second loss of the year to Los Angeles, Wilson threw for just 156 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception on 17/31 passing.

Now with a 4-10 record on the year, the Seahawks have been all but eliminated from playoff contention.