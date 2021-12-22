Pete Carroll Has New Update On WR Tyler Lockett

The Spun

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett.DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 28: Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks looks for yardage against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Ford Field on October 28, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Seahawks fans got an encouraging update regarding wide receiver Tyler Lockett on Wednesday. According to head coach Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson’s favorite target should be back on the field very soon.

Per Seahawks beat writer Gregg Bell, Carroll says Tyler Lockett is “real close” to returning off the team’s COVID-19 list.

Lockett and six others were held out of Tuesday’s action against the Los Angeles Rams. On Tuesday, the Seattle Times reported that the Seahawks had a plane waiting just in case the players were cleared.

Lockett’s absence was just the second his NFL career, dating back to 2015. On the bright side, the Pro Bowl receiver should be back for the ‘Hawks next game. But unfortunately, Seattle’s playoffs hopes were all but nixed with the loss to the Rams.

The veteran deep threat leads the Seahawks in receptions and receiving yards this season. On the year, Lockett’s recorded 62 catches for 1,023 yards and five touchdowns. It’s his third consecutive season with 1,000 or more receiving yards.

Carroll and the Seahawks next game is Sunday, one day removed from Christmas. The struggling Chicago Bears come to town following an embarrassing loss to the Minnesota Vikings in primetime.

