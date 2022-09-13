Pete Carroll Has Telling Response: NFL World Reacts

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 25: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks watches action during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Lumen Field on October 25, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the Denver Broncos took the field against the Seattle Seahawks as favorites - despite playing on the road.

Russell Wilson's return to Seattle was supposed to be a celebration for he and the Broncos. However, the Seahawks had other ideas.

Seattle battled all game with the Broncos, coming out with an impressive 17-16 upset victory. Following the game, former Seahawks flocked to Twitter to celebrate the win.

When asked about that today, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll had a telling answer. "Eh, you figure that out," he said.

Fans all know he's talking about Russell Wilson.

"Pete Carroll is just letting the truth be told about the Seahawks. These former legends don’t like Russ. Plain and simple," one fan said.

At least one fan is suggesting an interesting conspiracy theory.

"Makes me believe Russ audibled from a Lynch run to the pass in the Super Bowl, possibly for selfish reasons. Hawks lose the Super Bowl, teammates furious with him, Pete falls on sword publicly, but internally the team all knew and resented him for it," the fan said.

What do you think about Carroll's comments?