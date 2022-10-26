Pete Carroll Is Calling Out NFL For Significant Change

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 25: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks watches action during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Lumen Field on October 25, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll called on the NFL to look into one specific thing.

He thinks the NFL needs to take a longer look at turf fields and whether or not they should be used. Carroll brought up the possible solution of making all fields grass, but didn't offer a final solution.

"Pete Carroll says NFL needs to take a longer, harder look again this offseason at artificial-turf fields, all the injuries, whether all stadiums should be grass. He says got to scrutinize studies 'to see who pays for them.' Above all, league has to do right by players, he says," Seahawks reporter Gregg Bell said.

Carroll's comments came after star wide receiver DK Metcalf was carted off the field following a knee injury. He went up for a pass, caught it and planted one foot which appeared to get stuck in the turf.

While Metcalf's injury doesn't appear to be severe, Carroll thinks a change needs to be made in the future.

He's hardly the first person to suggest grass fields across the league. Following Odell Beckham Jr's torn ACL in the Super Bowl, players, coaches and fans pled with the league to stop using turf.