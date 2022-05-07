Pete Carroll Is Raving About 1 Seahawks Rookie

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 25: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks watches action during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Lumen Field on October 25, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

One of the Seahawks' new rookies is already impressing Pete Carroll.

Seattle began its rookie minicamp on Friday, just a week after the 2022 NFL Draft.

Carroll is very impressed with the team's second-round pick - former Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III.

“He took off now, he’s a rocket,” Carroll said, via Pro Football Talk. “He caught the ball really well today, too, which we are really excited about. Our offense, the terminology, and the concepts that we have run, he’s run before, and he was well prepared at Michigan State coming to us. He understood the terminology to some extent too, so it’s really going to facilitate him being comfortable with the transition. We will expect no issues there at all, he will be able to go. He was very bursty, very quick.”

Walker was unstoppable at Michigan State last season. The 5-foot-10, 210-pound bulldozer carried the rock 263 times for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also caught 13 passes for 89 yards and one score.

Walker figures to play a big role in the Seahawks offense this upcoming season. Seattle is expected to rely on the running game often.

The Seahawks could use a breakout year from Walker his rookie season.