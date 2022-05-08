Pete Carroll Makes A Bold Draft Claim: NFL World Reacts

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 25: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks watches action during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Lumen Field on October 25, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks passed on taking a quarterback high in the 2022 NFL Draft. It doesn't sound like the Seahawks will be making a move for Baker Mayfield, either.

So, it's the Drew Lock show in Seattle.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said this week that he believes Lock, who was traded to Seattle from Denver, would've been the No. 1 quarterback taken in the 2022 NFL Draft if he was eligible.

“I think he’d have been the first guy picked, of quarterbacks anyway. He’d have been the first guy in this draft. I don’t have any hesitation saying that,” Carroll said.

NFL fans aren't really buying it, but it's clearly the Lock show in Seattle.

Fans are debating.

"didnt like all the QB's go in the 3rd? except for the dude who went to Pittsburgh, but they're notoriously terrible at drafting so he doesnt count" one fan tweeted.

"Considering he was a 2nd round pick in the worst QB class of the past decade, no, I don’t agree," another fan added.

"Drew lock threw for 12000 yards and a 100 touchdowns at Missouri. Kenny Pickett played 5 seasons at Pitt and threw for 12000 yards and 80 touchdowns. It’s probably closer than people like but I think Lock would absolutely have been a top 10 pick in this class of Qb’s," one fan added.

Do you stand with Carroll?