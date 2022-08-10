Pete Carroll Names Leader In Seahawks Quarterback Battle

The Seattle Seahawks have one of the most intriguing quarterback battles in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season.

The team's starting job is up in the air for the first time since 2011 — the year before it selected now-Broncos QB Russell Wilson.

As it stands right now, the QB1 role is up for grabs between returning backup Geno Smith and former Denver starter Drew Lock.

Head coach Pete Carroll has consistently named Smith as the leader in the preseason QB competition so far. That fact hasn't changed as of Tuesday's training camp practice.

"Geno Smith is still in lead of QB competition and will start on Saturday, Pete Carroll says," Seahawks insider Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

As No. 1 on the Seahawks' depth chart, Smith will notch a start in the team's first preseason games against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday.

Smith stepped in for three starts during Seattle's 2021 campaign, logging 702 passing yards, five touchdowns and one interception. With this in-game experience, the veteran backup has some valuable knowledge of the Seahawks' offensive system.

While Smith currently holds the No. 1 position, that could change before Week 1. Lock has reportedly impressed during his first training camp practices with the Seattle organization.

Who would you like to see win the Seahawks' starting job?