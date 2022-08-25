Pete Carroll Names Seahawks "No. 1" Quarterback

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 25: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks watches action during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Lumen Field on October 25, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

There looks to be a favorite for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback job.

Head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the race on Thursday afternoon and said that Geno Smith is still ahead of Drew Lock. Smith is also expected to start in the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys

“Geno has been the number-one guy the whole time. He’s held onto it," Carroll said.

Smith started last week's preseason game against the Chicago Bears and played the entire first half. He completed 10-of-18 passes for 112 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

It's not known how much he'll pay on Friday night, but Carroll could decide to give Smith the first half and Lock the second half.

He can then evaluate their performances and make a decision on who will start on Sept. 11 against the Denver Broncos.

Kickoff for Seahawks-Cowboys will be at 8 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by NFL Network.