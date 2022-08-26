Pete Carroll Names Seahawks "No. 1" Quarterback: Fans React

SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 30: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks during warm-ups before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at CenturyLink Field on December 30, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Over the past few weeks, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has maintained that the team isn't sure who its starting quarterback will be.

In fact, earlier this week, he said the team might have two No. 1 quarterbacks. Well, he backtracked on those comments on Thursday afternoon when he revealed the clear leader in the quarterback battle.

He said Geno Smith, who will start the team's final preseason game, has the lead over former second-round pick Drew Lock. “Geno has been the number-one guy the whole time. He’s held onto it," Carroll said.

Seahawks fans aren't thrilled with the news.

"Rarely have Seahawks fans been so united on one front as they have for, 'Please not Geno Smith,'" one fan said.

Others aren't sure why the team has been calling it a quarterback competition if there is a clear No. 1 quarterback.

"Then don’t call it a quarterback competition, right?" another fan said.

Fans will get to see Smith and Lock battle it out for the starting job for the final time. They face off against the Dallas Cowboys on Friday night.