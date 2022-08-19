Pete Carroll Offers Injury Update For Seahawks QB Geno Smith

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 3: Quarterback Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks cheers on teammates during warmups before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at CenturyLink Field on November 3, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. The Seahawks won 40-34 in overtime. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

Last night's preseason game against the Chicago Bears was Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith's chance to pull away from Drew Lock in the QB competition. Unfortunately, an injury stopped him in his tracks.

Smith played the first half of yesterday's game against the Bears but came out at halftime with an ice bag over his knee. Jacob Eason had to finish the game.

Luckily, it appears that the injury isn't too bad. Speaking to the media after the game, head coach Pete Carroll said that Smith merely banged his knee and believes he could have returned to the game.

Smith finished the game 10-of-18 for 112 yards and a 74.3 passer rating. He was sacked twice in the 27-11 loss.

It's been eight years since Geno Smith was the Week 1 starter of an NFL team. Poor play and back-to-back season-ending injuries in 2015 and 2016 led to his ousting from the New York Jets and he hasn't found many opportunities elsewhere since.

He controversially started one game for the New York Giants in 2017 - ending Eli Manning's historic consecutive start streak in the process. That would be his last start until the three games he played for an injured Russell Wilson in 2021.

The opportunity for Geno Smith to return to the starting quarterback ranks is upon him now though. It would be a shame if yet another injury got in the way.

Will Geno Smith win the starting job or will injuries stop him once again?