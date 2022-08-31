Pete Carroll Offers Update On Seahawks Running Back Kenneth Walker III

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 25: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks watches action during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Lumen Field on October 25, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks are heading into the 2022 season with all kinds of question marks on their roster. One of the most notable issues is the status of rookie running back Kenneth Walker III.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll gave an update on Walker's status. He said that he's been moving around with the football lately and feels a lot better recently. But Carroll also acknowledged that it's a unique injury that they don't want to rush him back from.

“This is really uncharted territory for him and for us too in that regard in what he’s coming back from,” Carroll said, via ProFootballTalk. “He feels way better, he’s moving around, he was throwing the football around today it’s just going to be one day at a time and I told him I’m going to start punching him in the stomach here pretty soon, a couple days from now.”

Walker required surgery for some kind of injury after the Seahawks' preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was initially believed to be a hernia, but Carroll denied that it was.

Kenneth Walker was a second-round pick out of Michigan State after being a unanimous All-American in 2021.

Last season he rushed for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns, winning numerous accolades as the Spartans went 11-2 and won the Peach Bowl over Pittsburgh.

Walker went on to dazzle at the NFL Scouting Combine before going to the Seahawks No. 41 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Will Kenneth Walker play a big role in the Seahawks' offense this season?