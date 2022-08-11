Pete Carroll Played Quarterback Thursday: NFL World Reacts

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 25: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks watches action during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Lumen Field on October 25, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

It's not every day that you see a head coach playing quarterback at an NFL practice.

That's exactly what Seahawks fans saw on Thursday when Pete Carroll was playing as the scout-team quarterback against the first-team defense.

According to a report, Carroll was running around doing play-action and rollouts, despite being a senior citizen.

Carroll even made a couple of nice jokes about his arm after the session concluded.

"I wasn't on my best game today. I threw a lot of balls to the defense. I was nice to 'em. But it's more than just the arm. I gotta get back going," Carroll said.

Seahawks fans and NFL media members loved that Carroll was able to do this.

Carroll is currently in the midst of evaluating a quarterback competition. Drew Lock and Geno Smith are competing for the starting job this season after Seattle traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos back in March.

Carroll will get a chance to see both quarterbacks in game action when the Seahawks play the Pittsburgh Steelers in their first preseason game on Saturday.