Pete Carroll Played Quarterback Thursday: NFL World Reacts
It's not every day that you see a head coach playing quarterback at an NFL practice.
That's exactly what Seahawks fans saw on Thursday when Pete Carroll was playing as the scout-team quarterback against the first-team defense.
According to a report, Carroll was running around doing play-action and rollouts, despite being a senior citizen.
Carroll even made a couple of nice jokes about his arm after the session concluded.
"I wasn't on my best game today. I threw a lot of balls to the defense. I was nice to 'em. But it's more than just the arm. I gotta get back going," Carroll said.
Seahawks fans and NFL media members loved that Carroll was able to do this.
Carroll is currently in the midst of evaluating a quarterback competition. Drew Lock and Geno Smith are competing for the starting job this season after Seattle traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos back in March.
Carroll will get a chance to see both quarterbacks in game action when the Seahawks play the Pittsburgh Steelers in their first preseason game on Saturday.