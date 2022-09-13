Pete Carroll Reacts To Beating Russell Wilson On Monday

SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 10: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks in the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at CenturyLink Field on December 10, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Pete Carroll was fired up following the Seattle Seahawks' 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Monday night.

The Seahawks were heavy underdogs coming into this game but it didn't matter. They made the plays they needed to make on both sides of the ball to win.

After the game, Carroll spoke to the media and was gushing about his team.

“Nobody gave us a chance to win this football game,” Carroll said via ProFootballTalk. "It just shows you, this was such a team win, such a smart, well-played game by all the fellas out there. This was a great night of football.”

This contest came down to the final seconds after the Broncos lined up to attempt a 64-yard field goal. Brandon McManus had the distance for it, but it sailed wide left which gave the Seahawks the win.

The Seahawks are now the only team with a 1-0 record in the NFC West. They'll try and get to 2-0 when they take on the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday.