Pete Carroll Reacts To DK Metcalf's Absence From Seahawks Practice

Star wide receiver D.K. Metcalf is skipping out on mandatory minicamp as he continues contract negotiations with the Seattle Seahawks organization.

During his media availability on Thursday, head coach Pete Carroll addressed Metcalf's absence.

He called the holdout "a decision that [Metcalf] had to make."

"We'd love to have him here," Carroll continued. "There's been conversations... It's semi-quiet right now. Camp's coming up. These are crucial weeks to get something done. We'll see what happens and I hope we can work something out."

Metcalf, a former second-round draft pick, is entering the final season of his four-year rookie contract with the Seahawks. He's set to earn a base salary of $3.986 million in 2022 under his current contract.

Given the massive paydays for several of his wide receiver colleagues this offseason, Metcalf likely feels like he's next in line to get his bag.

The 24-year-old wideout has amassed more than 900 receiving yards in each of his three NFL seasons, including a 1,303-yard, Pro-Bowl season in 2020. He also logged a career-high 12 touchdowns through 17 starts this past season.

Metcalf could face more than $90,000 in fines if he misses the entire mandatory minicamp.