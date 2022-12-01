Pete Carroll Reacts To Longtime Seahawks Star's Reunion

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll follows the play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, October 2, 2022 (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/Getty Images

This weekend, veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner will play against his former Seahawks squad for the first time since he joined the Los Angeles Rams prior to the 2022 season.

Seattle head coach Pete Carroll was recently asked about this upcoming reunion.

“We’ve been watching and catching him all year, I love watching him,” Carroll said, per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “He’s a great player and was a great part of our program. Bobby knows, he knows that I love competing against him. It’s one of the things that I’ve always cherished about him, people that you know really well and want to go against them and battle with them. I know that he will be ready to go... We miss everything about him. There’s no replacing him. He was unique, one-of-a-kind guy.”

Wagner notched 150 starts, eight Pro-Bowl selections, six All-Pro honors and a franchise record 819 tackles through 10 years in Seattle.

Wagner has 90 tackles and 3.0 sacks through the first 11 games of his Rams career.

Sunday's Week 13 game will kickoff at 4:05 p.m. ET in the