Pete Carroll Reacts To What He Saw From Quarterbacks Saturday

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was happy with how both of his quarterbacks played in their first preseason action.

Geno Smith got the start, with Drew Lock taking over in the second half. Geno finished 10-15 for 101 yards while Lock hit on 11-15 for 102 yards, albeit with a fumble.

Seattle fell down 14-0 to the Steelers in the first quarter, but Carroll says he was glad to see his signal-callers battle through adversity and make a game out of it by the end.

Saying via the Seattle Times:

As it turned out, for both guys that was a good outing because they had a lot of pressure on them to have to get things done. We’re coming from behind and drives to go ahead and all that kind of stuff. I’m anxious to see how it looks when we break it down. But those were the kind of options we were looking forward to see how the guys were doing.

Neither player really separated themselves in Week 1 so the QB battle will continue on when the Seahawks take on the Bears Thursday.